ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0720

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 44% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,712.06 or 0.99979881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

