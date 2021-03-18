ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $8,275.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,086.89 or 1.00217650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9,307.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

