Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.65 and traded as high as C$39.78. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.50, with a volume of 535,697 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 71.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

