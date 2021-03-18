PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $165.82 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $165.82 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00077195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

