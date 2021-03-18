Particl Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $115,857.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,779,450 coins and its circulating supply is 9,742,326 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

