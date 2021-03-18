Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTNR opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $871.65 million, a P/E ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

