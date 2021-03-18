Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.3%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 2,539,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,559,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $718.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

