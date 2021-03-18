Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN remained flat at $$39.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

