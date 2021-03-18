Patrick D. O’brien Buys 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN remained flat at $$39.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
