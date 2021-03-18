Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 15,002 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

