Patron (PAT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,262.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

