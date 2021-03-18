Paul Edward Walker Acquires 5,714,285 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.