Paul Edward Walker Acquires 5,714,285 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MRKR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.