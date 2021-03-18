PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $3,093.98

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 50.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,093.98 and $23.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.25 or 0.00748480 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000107 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

