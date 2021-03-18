Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.82 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $746.66 million and approximately $50.82 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 745,237,621 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

