Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading Down 6.3%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 11,430,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 1,273,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Paya alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.89 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.