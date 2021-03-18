PayBX Price Hits $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.27 or 0.00667077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026495 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035780 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.