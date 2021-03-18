Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

