Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

PAYC traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

