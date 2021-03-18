Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $186.50 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

