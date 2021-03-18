PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.67 on Thursday, hitting $242.80. The stock had a trading volume of 252,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

