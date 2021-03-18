PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $242.72. 182,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

