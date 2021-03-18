PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $251.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 793,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,521,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in PayPal by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

