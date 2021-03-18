PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Down 10%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.38. 595,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 345,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

