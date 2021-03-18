Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 3,378,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,031,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

