Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.48

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 56542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

