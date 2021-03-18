Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $645.92

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.92 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 810.80 ($10.59). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 804.80 ($10.51), with a volume of 1,314,887 shares changing hands.

PSON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 771.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 645.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

