PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Down 6.3%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 880,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,609,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The stock has a market cap of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,600 shares of company stock worth $673,348. 76.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

