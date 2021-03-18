Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

888 stock traded up GBX 12.99 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 346.49 ($4.53). 1,515,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.04 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

