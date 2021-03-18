Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $112.08 and last traded at $112.38. 551,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 388,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

