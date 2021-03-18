Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. 403,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,051. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,524,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

