Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,584 shares of company stock valued at $42,289,550 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

