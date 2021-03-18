Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 9.2%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.54. 609,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 537,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a market cap of $237.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

