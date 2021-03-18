Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. 1,351,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,119,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.