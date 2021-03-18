PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,114 and have sold 217,700 shares valued at $13,552,883. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

