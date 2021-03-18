PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.99

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 27034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 330,482 shares of company stock worth $20,441,114 and sold 217,700 shares worth $13,552,883. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.