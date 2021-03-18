Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 153,317 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

