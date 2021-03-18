Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,237 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,422.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

