Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

