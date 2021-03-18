Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $224.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

