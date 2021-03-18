Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 11,900 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,168,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,784.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.71 and its 200 day moving average is $284.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.