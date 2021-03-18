Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 13,240 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 716.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $543.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.78 and a 200-day moving average of $449.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

