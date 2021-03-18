Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 35,259 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 539,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 172,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

EFT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.