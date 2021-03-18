Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 8,195 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

