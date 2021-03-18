Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 86,538 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.