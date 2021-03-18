Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.