Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.69 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

