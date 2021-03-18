Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

