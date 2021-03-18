Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.