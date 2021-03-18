Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 425,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.