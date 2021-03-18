Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after buying an additional 1,462,282 shares during the period.

TME stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

