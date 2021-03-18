Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $115.20 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

